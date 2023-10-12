Open Menu

Balochistan CM Lauds Services Of BRSP In Education, Health Sectors

Faizan Hashmi Published October 12, 2023 | 07:02 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) A delegation led by Balochistan Rural Support Program (BRSP)’s Chief Executive Officer Dr. Tahir Rasheed called on Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki here on Thursday.

The Chief Minister was informed about various ongoing projects of BRSP in Balochistan by concerned officials during the meeting.

While appreciating the services of BRSP in natural calamities including education and health sectors, the Balochistan Chief Minister said that the provincial government values of the support programs and initiatives of non-governmental organizations.

He said that the government would provide all possible support to non-governmental organizations at the administrative level wherever government assistance was required.

The delegation of BRSP also presented a souvenir on behalf of the organization to Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki. The Balochistan Chief Minister also gave the shield to the executive officer of BRSP on the occasion.

