Balochistan CM pays homage to Shaheed Nawabzada Siraj Raisani

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Wednesday paid rich tribute to the services and sacrifices of Shaheed Nawabzada Siraj Raisani for the country.

In a Twitter message he said Shaheed Nawabzada Siraj Raisani was the son of this land who always hoisted the national flag and sacrificed his life for the sake of his beloved homeland.

The Chief Minister also paid homage to the services and sacrifices of Shaheed Nawabzada Siraj Raisani for the country and the nation and said that his memory would always live in our hearts because the death of a martyr is the life of a nation.