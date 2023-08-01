Balochistan CM pays tribute to Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali Shaheed on first death anniversary

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Tuesday paid rich tribute to Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali Shaheed on his first death anniversary.

In his statement issued here, he said that the services of Shaheed General for the country and the province were worthy of emulation and pride saying that martyred Lieutenant General Sarfaraz Ali was a true soldier and compassionate person.

I had a sincere friendship with Shaheed General, he said and added that the people of the province would always appreciate the tireless work and diligence of the martyred general in the flood-affected areas of Balochistan.

He said that the Martyr General suffered an unfortunate accident during the relief operations for the relief and rehabilitation of the flood victims.

"On this day, we saluted the martyred General Sarfraz Ali and other martyrs of the unfortunate accident with him", he said.

He said that the nation would never forget the great sons of the Pakistan Army and the country and also prayed for them on first anniversary martyrs death.