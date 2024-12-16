Balochistan CM pays tribute to martyrs of APS

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfaraz Bugti paid rich tribute to the martyrs of the Arm Public school (APS) Peshawar tragedy.

He said this in his message on the completion of ten years of the Army Public School Peshawar tragedy.

He said, "we saluted the innocent martyrs of the APS tragedy and their families".

"This tragedy united the entire nation against terrorism saying with the cooperation of our security forces and the people, we would eliminate the monster of terrorism", the CM said.

He said that December 16 would always be remembered as the darkest day in the country. The pain of the martyrs of APS is still alive in our hearts, he said.