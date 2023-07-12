Open Menu

Balochistan CM Pays Tribute To Pak Army For Foiling Terrorist Attack By Quick Response

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 12, 2023 | 07:40 PM

Balochistan CM pays tribute to Pak Army for foiling terrorist attack by quick response

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Wednesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Zhob Garrison

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Wednesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Zhob Garrison.

He also paid rich tribute to the Pakistan Army for foiling the terrorist attack through quick response saying that the soldiers of the Pakistan Army created a new history of courage and bravery by thwarting the nefarious design of the anti-peace elements.

The CM said that four soldiers of the Pakistan Army sacrificed their precious lives to protect the dear country and earned the status of martyrdom "We are proud of the sacrifices of our martyrs," he remarked.

He said that our brave forces were determined to protect the country and the nation while Pakistan Army was the guarantor of peace and security of the country.

The Chief Minister expressed his condolence and solidarity with the families of martyrs of the country saying that the entire nation stands with the families of the martyrs.

Such a cowardly attack could not weaken the morale of security forces and the nation saying that anti-peace elements wanted to halt the development of the country and the province through attacking and sabotaging activities that would be foiled for the interest of the country.

He also prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to bereaved families to bear the losses with fortitude and early recovery of the injured security personnel.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Attack Terrorist Balochistan Chief Minister Army Martyrs Shaheed Zhob

Recent Stories

Digital DEWA strengthens strategic partnership wit ..

Digital DEWA strengthens strategic partnership with Huawei during China visit

12 minutes ago
 G7 Considers Long-Range Weapons Among Priorities o ..

G7 Considers Long-Range Weapons Among Priorities of Supplies for Ukraine

11 minutes ago
 PPMA delegation calls on Chairman FBR, discuss sal ..

PPMA delegation calls on Chairman FBR, discuss sale tax regime

1 minute ago
 Food authority seized 135 bags of Chinese salt

Food authority seized 135 bags of Chinese salt

1 minute ago
 Kiev Hopes to Sign Security Assurances at 2024 NAT ..

Kiev Hopes to Sign Security Assurances at 2024 NATO Summit in Washington

2 minutes ago
 Death Toll From Starvation Cult in Kenya Reaches 3 ..

Death Toll From Starvation Cult in Kenya Reaches 360 As More Bodies Found - Repo ..

2 minutes ago
DC Larkana presides meeting regarding law and orde ..

DC Larkana presides meeting regarding law and order situation during Muharram

14 minutes ago
 Cypriot Foreign Minister Calls on UN Chief to Resu ..

Cypriot Foreign Minister Calls on UN Chief to Resume Talks on Cyprus Settlement

14 minutes ago
 Czech-Born French Writer Kundera Dies Aged 94 in P ..

Czech-Born French Writer Kundera Dies Aged 94 in Paris - Reports

14 minutes ago
 Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

14 minutes ago
 Over 2500 power pilferers nabbed in Multan distric ..

Over 2500 power pilferers nabbed in Multan district

14 minutes ago
 Measures to protect cotton during harsh weather di ..

Measures to protect cotton during harsh weather discussed in meeting

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan