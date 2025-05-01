Open Menu

Balochistan CM Pays Tribute To Workers On International Labour Day

Umer Jamshaid Published May 01, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Balochistan CM pays tribute to workers on International Labour Day

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Thursday paid tribute to all the workers on International Labour Day saying that thanks to their hard work day and night, Balochistan and Pakistan are being progressed.

In his message on the occasion of Labor Day, he said that first May is a day of recognition of the rights, honor and sacrifices of workers, this day reminds us that a prosperous and developed society could be established only when the working class is given respect, protection and equal opportunities.

He said that the ongoing steps for the welfare of the workers and their children in the province are yielding positive results saying that for the first time in the history of Balochistan, it has been possible that the children of workers are being given opportunities to study in the country's higher educational institutions, "Today a child of a worker is studying in the same institution, where the child of a respected person studies, which is a practical example of equality and justice.

"

The Chief Minister said that the current government is ensuring the provision of employment, health, education and social security for the working class, we, as a nation, have to work collectively to protect the rights of these workers and solve their problems.

