Balochistan CM Praises Security Forces For Successful Operation In Duki

Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2025 | 02:40 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Saturday expressed satisfaction over a successful counter-terrorism operation conducted by security forces in the Duki district.

Commending the bravery of the security personnel, including the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), Frontier Corps (FC), and other security agencies who conducted the successful operation, the Chief Minister lauded their dedication and courage in the fight against terrorism.

He reiterated that state institutions remain fully active and committed in their mission to eliminate terrorism from the province.

“All conspiracies aimed at destabilizing Balochistan will be foiled,” said CM Bugti in a statement issued here.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the provincial government is taking all possible measures to ensure the lives and property of people. He also vowed strict and indiscriminate action would be taken against those who support or facilitate terrorists.

“There will be zero tolerance for elements working against peace. We will continue the journey of peace and development in Balochistan at all costs,” he stated.

