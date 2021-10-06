Balochistan CM refuses to step down on calls of BAP’s lawmakers

(@fidahassanain)

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Klyani says that it is not justifiable that he should resign on the call of few lawmaker when he enjoys support of the majority of the lawmakers.

QUETTA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 6th, 2021) Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani refused to resign despite huge pressure and calls from the disgruntled BAP lawmakers to leave the office by 5pm (today).

The Balochistan Chief Minister made it clear that there is no option of stepping down from his office no matter what happened to him.

“I will not resign from the CM post come what may,” CM Jam said, pointing out that it was not justifiable for him to resign on the call of few lawmakers. He expressed these views while talking to a local private tv.

On Tuesday, disgruntled lawmakers of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and some members from its coalition partners gave Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani a deadline to resign from his post by 5 pm today.

CM Jam said that his act would set the wrong precedent.

He also said that he enjoyed the support of a majority of lawmakers in the provincial government, adding that resigning from the CM slot over the demand of few lawmakers is not justifiable.

“I will only resign if all lawmakers including from coalition partners turn against me,” he added.

Balochistan Social Welfare Minister Mir Asadullah Baloch also confirmed that 14 to 15 BAP members had expressed a lack of confidence in the chief minister, and they had demanded Alyani to step down by 5 pm tomorrow (Wednesday) and threatened to consider other options if he does not resign.

“Jam Kamal has been given time till 5 pm tomorrow. If he does not resign by tomorrow, we will consider other options, including a no-confidence motion,” Asadullah Baloch said.

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal had met with nine estranged provincial legislators including ministers in past two days to resolve the differences. On October 2, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan had stepped down as the president of the ruling Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) in a surprise move and ordered the party organisers to hold elections.

He had asked the BAP central organizer Jan Jamali and the secretary-general Manzoor Kakar to have a meeting and announce the party elections at the earliest.