Balochistan CM Reviews Law & Order Situation For General Elections In Province
Faizan Hashmi Published January 18, 2024 | 08:50 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Thursday presided over a high-level meeting to review the overall law and order situation in the province including the border area and measures for the general elections at Chief Minister Secretariat here.
The meeting was attended by Balochistan Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan, Additional Chief Secretary Home Zahid Saleem, Additional IG Police Jawad Hussain Dogar and concerned officials.
Additional Chief Secretary Home Zahid Saleem gave a detailed briefing to the participants of the meeting on the overall law and order situation across the province including the border area and the steps taken by the provincial government for the general elections in Balochistan.
Addressing the meeting, Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki said that the preparations for conducting peaceful, transparent and impartial elections in the province were being finalized and so far the measures taken at the administrative level were satisfactory.
An effective peacekeeping strategy will enable the people to exercise their right to vote in a conducive environment, administrative strategies and issues are being finalized for the restoration of law and order in the elections, he said and added that a Quick Response Force would also be present to assist the police and Levies in the elections.
The CM further said that the provincial government was fully cooperating with the Election Commission and all available resources were being utilized to conduct transparent and impartial elections in the province.
He said that the government and security agencies were alert for maintaining peace in all districts including Balochistan border area and effective management strategies were formulated to deal with any situation.
In Balochistan, all available resources are being used to protect the lives and property of the people, he said.
In the meeting, Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan informed the participants about his visits to different districts of Balochistan to review the arrangements related to the election.
The CM Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki said that he would personally visit all the divisions to review the preparations for holding the elections and the law and order situation.
Recent Stories
Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not be removed: Nawaz Sharif
China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran amid tensions
Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation with Iran
Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terrorists’hideouts in Iran: ISPR
Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets
Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister
Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' against terrorist hideouts in I ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024
SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area
CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections
Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment after coming into power
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Peanuts sale rises in chilly condition9 minutes ago
-
Federal minister announces to organize awareness sessions on interfaith harmony in rural areas19 minutes ago
-
New PEC Punjab takes charge19 minutes ago
-
KP CM meets PAJCCI delegation; discusses issues due to closure of Pak-Afghan border19 minutes ago
-
Senate body discusses certificate verification of overseas employees19 minutes ago
-
Divisional Commissioner Sukkur reviews election preparations19 minutes ago
-
DC distributes gifts among children at Zamung Kor19 minutes ago
-
ADC Kalat for working together to improve education quality19 minutes ago
-
SAU holds 12th convocation29 minutes ago
-
RWMC ensures the cleanliness of Murree29 minutes ago
-
Achakzai visits SSP traffic office29 minutes ago
-
Delegates from Africa arrive for 3rd Engineering Show29 minutes ago