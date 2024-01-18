Balochistan CM reviews law & order situation for general elections in province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Thursday presided over a high-level meeting to review the overall law and order situation in the province including the border area and measures for the general elections at Chief Minister Secretariat here.

The meeting was attended by Balochistan Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan, Additional Chief Secretary Home Zahid Saleem, Additional IG Police Jawad Hussain Dogar and concerned officials.

Additional Chief Secretary Home Zahid Saleem gave a detailed briefing to the participants of the meeting on the overall law and order situation across the province including the border area and the steps taken by the provincial government for the general elections in Balochistan.

Addressing the meeting, Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki said that the preparations for conducting peaceful, transparent and impartial elections in the province were being finalized and so far the measures taken at the administrative level were satisfactory.

An effective peacekeeping strategy will enable the people to exercise their right to vote in a conducive environment, administrative strategies and issues are being finalized for the restoration of law and order in the elections, he said and added that a Quick Response Force would also be present to assist the police and Levies in the elections.

The CM further said that the provincial government was fully cooperating with the Election Commission and all available resources were being utilized to conduct transparent and impartial elections in the province.

He said that the government and security agencies were alert for maintaining peace in all districts including Balochistan border area and effective management strategies were formulated to deal with any situation.

In Balochistan, all available resources are being used to protect the lives and property of the people, he said.

In the meeting, Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan informed the participants about his visits to different districts of Balochistan to review the arrangements related to the election.

The CM Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki said that he would personally visit all the divisions to review the preparations for holding the elections and the law and order situation.