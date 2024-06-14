Balochistan CM reviews measures for preparation of budget 2024-25

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Friday chaired a review meeting on the preparations for the budget 2024/25.

Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan and secretaries of all departments participated in the meeting.

The meeting was informed about the departmental progress related to the budget that 70 percent of the work on the budget preparation for the new financial year has been completed according to the targets.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti expressed satisfaction over the preparation of the provincial budget and appreciated the performance of Chief Secretary Balochistan, Administrative Secretaries and the entire team,

Addressing the meeting, Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that in the preparation of the budget for the next financial year, efforts were made to avoid repeating the mistakes of the past saying that in the budget, education and health were the first priority of the provincial government.

He said that evaluating the performance of the provincial government would begin with the pace of budget approval and implementation, the tendering process would start from July 01.

Therefore, the implementation of development projects from July 01 would be a test of the performance of the provincial government, he said.

The CM said that he would visit all the districts and tehsils to review the development projects, along with this, all officers including Secretaries and Deputy Commissioners have to go to the field and review the projects.

He said that there would be no compromise on quality and timely completion of development projects, failure to achieve targets could be held accountable by concerned officials.

The Chief Minister said that CMIT and anti-corruption establishment would be activated towards the goals of good governance.

To establish good governance, administrative secretaries will improve the service delivery system, protect the tenure of officers, he maintained.

Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that the youth section was also affected by the effects of bad governance, through good governance, we would restore the youth's confidence in the state.

He emphasized that the initiatives of the public government should reach the common people of Balochistan and efforts should be made to bring the fruits of public interest projects including Air Ambulance, Benazir Bhutto Scholarship, educational programs to the people as soon as possible.

In the meeting, Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti praised the performance of Special Secretary Health Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Qambrani for the project of free supply of cancer drugs to the patients and Secretary Youth Affairs Tariq Qamar Baloch for speeding up the progress of Youth Policy 2024.

The Chief Minister said that two teams work simultaneously under the leadership of the Chief Executive, which politically includes cabinet members, ministers and MPAs while the second team consists of officers.

It is the duty of the officers to continue to perform the duty of guiding in the right direction for the establishment of good governance and use all their abilities to make the initiatives fruitful for the welfare of the people, he underlined.