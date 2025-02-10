- Home
Balochistan CM Reviews Progress Of PSDP, Stresses For Timely Completion Of Development Schemes
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2025 | 05:10 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday reviewed the progress and implementation of the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) in the province and directed the authorities concerns to ensure the completion of the projects initiated in the public sector development program within its stipulated time.
The chief minister has set a timeline for completing the development projects of all the departments, strictly instructed for timely execution. In a high-level meeting chaired by the Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, reviewed the progress and implementation of the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) in the province.
During the meeting, the Chief Minister emphasized the need for all departments to provide detailed reports on the status of fund releases for Federal projects.
Sarfraz Bugti also ordered that 90 percent projects of the current PSDP should be completed by June this year and directed all departments to ensure timely execution of the schemes following the deadline.
The Chief Minister formed a committee tasked with improving existing financial regulations and removing obstacles in the release of funds to streamline the fund release process.
The committee will be headed by Mir Zahoor Buledi and will include key officials from various departments such as Finance, S&GAD, Communications, and IT.
The Chief Minister expressed satisfaction on the progress of health services and instructed the department to expedite the construction of a hospital in Naseerabad, similar to the GAMBAT model, with a timely inauguration.
However, he raised concerns over the performance of the Forest Department, with officials failing to provide satisfactory responses during the meeting.
Sarfraz Bugti ordered the immediate release of funds for the construction of Press Clubs in Turbat and Jaffarabad, with a target to complete these projects by June.
Additionally, CM Bugti revealed the plan to ensure the operation of green and pink buses on the roads in Quetta to enhance public transport services and improve the service for the people of Balochistan.
The Chief Minister reiterated his commitment to aligning the PSDP with the needs of the public. He stressed the importance of transparency in development programs to ensure sustainable and people-centric progress.
Furthermore, he assured that the next provincial budget would allocate 100 percent of approved schemes for implementation and called for comprehensive proposals aimed at improving the quality of life of the masses of Balochistan.
Sarfraz Bugti emphasized that the government's responsibility to address the challenges faced by the common man and highlighted the importance of delivering tangible results to meet public expectations.
The meeting focused on resolving the issue of delays in the release of development funds allocated to Balochistan under the federal PSDP.
The Minister for Planning and Development, Mir Zahoor Buledi, briefed the meeting and highlighted the issue of delays in the disbursement of funds for various development projects in the province funded by federal government. The Chief Minister urged the federal government to ensure the releases of funds allocated in the PSDP for various development projects in Balochistan in order to execute the schemes within its stipulated time.
The Balochistan government has decided to write a letter to the Prime Minister, urging swift action to release funds for timely execution of development projects in the province such as the Kachhi Canal.
The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister for Planning and Development, Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, Provincial Minister for Irrigation, Mir Muhammad Sadiq Umrani, Provincial Minister for Industries, Sardar Kohyar Khan Domki, and Provincial Minister for Finance, Mir Shoaib Nosherwani.
Senior officials included Chief Secretary of Balochistan, Shakeel Qadir Khan, Additional Chief Secretary for Home , Shahabuddin, Additional Chief Secretary for Development, Hafiz Abdul Basit, Principal Secretary to CM, Babar Khan, along with all departmental secretaries were in attendance.
