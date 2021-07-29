Balochistan CM seeks PM help for rederssal of electricity crises in Makran Division

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has written a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan for resolving the current electricity crisis of Makran division comprising three districts Kech, Panjgur and Gwadar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has written a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan for resolving the current electricity crisis of Makran division comprising three districts Kech, Panjgur and Gwadar.

In the letter, he requested the prime minister to direct Power Division to take up the case with Iranian authorities and come up with a mechanism to connect the area with national grid to resolve electricity issues of the division.

He said the division was energized by Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) through an arrangement with Iran.

As per agreement, Iran was supplying 100 megawatts of electricity through 132 KV transmission line, which was sufficient for the population of the area, currently connected with the distribution system, he added.

He said the estimated total demand of electric power of the division was around 150 megawatts, which was increasing at the rate of about six percent per annum.

He said due to unknown reasons, the power supply from Iran, in this summer, either suspended completely for several days or supply was cut down to as low as 10 megawatts per day which causing load-shedding for long hours.

It was also affecting the progress of various projects pertaining to China Pakistan Economic Corridor, he added.