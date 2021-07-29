UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan CM Seeks PM Help For Rederssal Of Electricity Crises In Makran Division

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 12:05 AM

Balochistan CM seeks PM help for rederssal of electricity crises in Makran Division

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has written a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan for resolving the current electricity crisis of Makran division comprising three districts Kech, Panjgur and Gwadar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has written a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan for resolving the current electricity crisis of Makran division comprising three districts Kech, Panjgur and Gwadar.

In the letter, he requested the prime minister to direct Power Division to take up the case with Iranian authorities and come up with a mechanism to connect the area with national grid to resolve electricity issues of the division.

He said the division was energized by Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) through an arrangement with Iran.

As per agreement, Iran was supplying 100 megawatts of electricity through 132 KV transmission line, which was sufficient for the population of the area, currently connected with the distribution system, he added.

He said the estimated total demand of electric power of the division was around 150 megawatts, which was increasing at the rate of about six percent per annum.

He said due to unknown reasons, the power supply from Iran, in this summer, either suspended completely for several days or supply was cut down to as low as 10 megawatts per day which causing load-shedding for long hours.

It was also affecting the progress of various projects pertaining to China Pakistan Economic Corridor, he added.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Balochistan Prime Minister Chief Minister Quetta Electricity Iran Company CPEC Gwadar Progress Panjgur From Agreement QESCO

Recent Stories

Commander of Joint Operations receives Chief of St ..

54 minutes ago

Man dies in Khuzdar road mishap

3 minutes ago

Sialkot's people reject PML-N for anti-Pakistan rh ..

3 minutes ago

Azam Swati visits Chaklala Railway Station, meets ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan, Brazil hold 5th round of bilateral polit ..

3 minutes ago

89 more tests positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.