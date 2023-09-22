Open Menu

Balochistan CM Stop Officials From Going Abroad

September 22, 2023

Caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan on Friday stopped government officials from going abroad without prior intimation, according to an official handout of the health department available with APP.

All administrative heads including Vice Chancellors and Deans/Heads of Departments, Principals/Executive Directors, Deans, Heads of Treasury Care Institutions/Hospitals, doctors and officers have been prohibited from going abroad on leave.

In case of emergency, permission can be taken from the competent authority to go abroad on leave.

