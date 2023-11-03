Open Menu

Balochistan CM Strongly Condemns Attack On Vehicle Of Security Forces In Pasni

Faizan Hashmi Published November 03, 2023 | 09:45 PM

Balochistan CM strongly condemns attack on vehicle of security forces in Pasni

Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Friday strongly condemned the attack on the vehicle of the security forces between Pasni and Ormara area of Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Friday strongly condemned the attack on the vehicle of the security forces between Pasni and Ormara area of Balochistan.

In his statement, he said that attacking the security forces for protecting the lives and property of the people was a cowardly act which could not weaken the morale of the force and nation,

Chief Minister paid tribute to the martyred youths in the attack and expressed his condolences to the families of the martyrs.

He said that the incidents of terrorism were a conspiracy to destabilize the peace of Balochistan saying that the people and the security forces would root out sabotage and terrorism from the country.

The Chief Minister said that no one would be allowed to disturb the peace in the province, saying that the entire nation was proud of its security forces and stood with the security forces to strengthen the defence of the country.

Related Topics

Attack Balochistan Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed Vehicle Mardan Pasni From

Recent Stories

Five men injured as two groups clash using axes, b ..

Five men injured as two groups clash using axes, batons

5 minutes ago
 Jamal ud din condemns D.I. Khan blast

Jamal ud din condemns D.I. Khan blast

5 minutes ago
 9th Islamabad Literary Festival kicks off in F-9 P ..

9th Islamabad Literary Festival kicks off in F-9 Park

5 minutes ago
 16 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon hold ..

16 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted

8 minutes ago
 Govt committed to strengthen national economy: Car ..

Govt committed to strengthen national economy: Caretaker Federal Minister for Re ..

8 minutes ago
 UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs celebrates Flag Da ..

UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs celebrates Flag Day

20 minutes ago
Youth killed during rival clash

Youth killed during rival clash

8 minutes ago
 Bilawal optimist to win next election

Bilawal optimist to win next election

12 minutes ago
 Special cleansing campaign initiated in province i ..

Special cleansing campaign initiated in province including Quetta City: Pirkani

5 minutes ago
 14 soldiers embrace martyrdom in Gwadar's terroris ..

14 soldiers embrace martyrdom in Gwadar's terrorist attack

5 minutes ago
 9th Literary Festival 2023 kicked off in F-9 Park

9th Literary Festival 2023 kicked off in F-9 Park

5 minutes ago
 National Disaster Risk Management Fund, Oil & Gas ..

National Disaster Risk Management Fund, Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (O ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan