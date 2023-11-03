Balochistan CM strongly condemns attack on vehicle of security forces in Pasni

Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Friday strongly condemned the attack on the vehicle of the security forces between Pasni and Ormara area of Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Friday strongly condemned the attack on the vehicle of the security forces between Pasni and Ormara area of Balochistan.

In his statement, he said that attacking the security forces for protecting the lives and property of the people was a cowardly act which could not weaken the morale of the force and nation,

Chief Minister paid tribute to the martyred youths in the attack and expressed his condolences to the families of the martyrs.

He said that the incidents of terrorism were a conspiracy to destabilize the peace of Balochistan saying that the people and the security forces would root out sabotage and terrorism from the country.

The Chief Minister said that no one would be allowed to disturb the peace in the province, saying that the entire nation was proud of its security forces and stood with the security forces to strengthen the defence of the country.