Balochistan CM Strongly Condemns Mastung Blast

Muhammad Irfan Published September 14, 2023 | 06:55 PM

Balochistan CM strongly condemns Mastung blast

Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Ali Mardan Khan Domki strongly condemned the blast occurred near Mastung which left eleven people including JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah injured on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Ali Mardan Khan Domki strongly condemned the blast occurred near Mastung which left eleven people including JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah injured on Thursday.

Chief Minister also expressed his sorrow over the Mustang incident and directed concerned officials to submit reports of the incident after the completion of the investigation.

He said that those elements involved in terrorism did not deserve any concession saying that all available resources should be used to arrest those elements involved in the incidents to bring them to justice.

CM Domki said that practical measures would be taken to improve the law and order situation in order to ensure the protection of public lives saying that the nefarious design of anti-peace element would be foiled by the contribution of security forces and the public for the interest of durable peace.

He also directed the health department to provide the best health facilities to the injured including Hafiz Hamdullah and others injured in the incident.

Caretaker Chief Minister instructed the relevant Department for fool-proof arrangements for the security of the area.

He also prayed for the early recovery of Hafiz Hamdullah and other people injured.

