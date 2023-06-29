Balochistan CM takes notice of attack on Chaman Jail

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo took notice of the escape of 17 dangerous prisoners from Chaman Jail on Thursday.

The Chief Minister ordered to conduct a high-level investigation into the incident. He also asked the Additional Chief Secretary Home for a report on the incident, said a handout.

The CM instructed that law enforcement agencies should take joint action to arrest escaped prisoners.