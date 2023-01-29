Balochistan CM takes notice of Bela Road accident, seeks report in 24 hours

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo took notice of Bela area of Lasbela Road mishap which left 41 dead and four injured and directed concerned official to submit report in 24 hours on Sunday.

He also expressed his sorrow over the losses of precious lives in the incident and the increase in traffic accidents on Quetta-Karachi Highways.

He also instructed the Commissioner Kalat Division to review the situation of the incident and to submit report of the accident in 24 hours.

The CM also directed Commission Kalat Regional Transport Department to take measure to prevent road mishap which increased on National Highway Karachi-Quetta so that protection of passengers lives would be ensured during traveling.

He said that strict action would be taken against over speeding vehicles and those drivers involved in violation of terrific saying that implementation of traffic rule was essential for preventing of accident on National Highway.

Drivers and transport companies guilty of speeding should be punished and fined for interest of traffic.