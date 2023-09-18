Open Menu

Balochistan CM Takes Notice Of Girl Died Falling Into Open Sewer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 18, 2023 | 08:54 PM

Balochistan CM takes notice of girl died falling into open sewer

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki took notice of the girl incident who died after falling into the open sewer of a private shopping Mall in Quetta on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki took notice of the girl incident who died after falling into the open sewer of a private shopping Mall in Quetta on Monday.

He also sought a report of the incident from the concerned administrative authorities saying that the persons guilty of negligence should be determined after investigation.

He said no exemption would be granted to those found guilty of negligence.

