Balochistan CM Takes Notice Of Late Arrival Of Officials In Govt-run Sectors

Faizan Hashmi Published September 13, 2023 | 11:16 PM

Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki took notice of the late arrival of officials in government-run departments and issued directives to the administrative secretaries to immediately improve the situation

These views were expressed by the Caretaker Provincial Information Minister Jan Achakzai released in one of his statements.

He said that the chief minister has a clear position that the unacceptable culture of low attendance in offices in Balochistan should be stopped.

Lack of attendance at offices and late initiation of government affairs is a serious problem affecting the productivity of government departments, he said.

He said that the chief minister has instructed the heads of all government departments to take strict action against the officers and officials who come late and the absentee staff and oblige all the government employees to come to their offices on time.

This warning from the CM has come at a time when the government of Balochistan is facing several challenges. These include the ongoing campaign against smuggling and the need to improve the delivery of basic services to the people, he said.

He said that it is hoped that government employees will heed their warning and start coming to work on time.

Jan Achakzai said that the main objective of this initiative of the chief minister is to improve the productivity of government departments.

He said that tardiness and absenteeism are not tolerated and that all public servants are present in their offices to deliver services to the public.

Apart from this, a more disciplined and efficient work environment should be created in the government offices, he said.

