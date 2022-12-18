UrduPoint.com

Balochistan CM Takes Notice Of Outbreak Of Measles Among Children In Lasbela

Published December 18, 2022

Balochistan CM takes notice of outbreak of measles among children in Lasbela

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Sunday took strict notice of the outbreak of measles among children in Lasbela district.

He also directed District Health Officer (DHO) Lasbela to immediately take all necessary measures to control the outbreak and ensure the presence of all necessary medical personnel in the affected areas.

To counter the measles cases, DHO Lasbela Dr Qamar Runjho immediately visited the affected area of village Alana Sabra Gumbat UC Shah, Lakhara tehsil along with a medical team.

About 35 km northwest of DHQ Hospital Uthal, three deaths from measles have been reported and six clinically confirmed cases of measles were reported in the last seven days.

Out of which, two more affected children were brought to DHQ Hospital while others were given treatment and medicines on the spot, and samples of three were obtained, which will be sent to NIH, Islamabad.

It should be noted that some cases of vaccine refusal were reported from this village.

All children below 15 years of age would be vaccinated and the mop-up activity of 26 children will be carried out across the Union Council from Monday.

