UrduPoint.com

Balochistan CM Takes Notice Of Violence Incidents

Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2023 | 10:20 PM

Balochistan CM takes notice of violence incidents

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Tuesday took strict notice of violent incidents in Quetta and other areas of the province.

No one can be allowed to take the law into their hands, Chief Minister said and instructed IG Police, respective Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners to take effective measures to maintain law and order situation in respective areas.

He said that peaceful protest was everyone's right, but the violence would be brought to justice.

The CM urged the people should show patience and tolerance and would not try to take the law into their hands.

"The enforcement of the law is the responsibility of the government to protect the lives and property of the people and national institutions", he added.

He said that the government would fulfil its responsibility of maintaining law and order situation in any case.

The Chief Minister expressed his grief over the loss of life and property in the violent incidents.

Related Topics

Balochistan Protest Chief Minister Quetta Police Law And Order Turkish Lira Government

Recent Stories

Mobile internet services disrupted across Pakistan ..

Mobile internet services disrupted across Pakistan following Imran Khan's arrest

1 hour ago
 Nobody will be allowed to harm public or private p ..

Nobody will be allowed to harm public or private property: Law Minister

3 hours ago
 UAE Tennis Federation renews partnership with Wils ..

UAE Tennis Federation renews partnership with Wilson for another 5 years

3 hours ago
 Dubai ideal for financial firms to advance growth: ..

Dubai ideal for financial firms to advance growth: Maktoum bin Mohammed

3 hours ago
 Qureshi says will announce action plan in view of ..

Qureshi says will announce action plan in view of Imran Khan’s directives

3 hours ago
 IHC reserves verdict on Imran Khan's arrest in Al- ..

IHC reserves verdict on Imran Khan's arrest in Al-Qadir Trust case

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.