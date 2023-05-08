Balochistan CM taking equal interest in constituencies of MPAs : Langu

UrduPoint.com

On Monday, Provincial Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langu said that Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo was continuing development projects in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :On Monday, Provincial Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langu said that Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo was continuing development projects in the province.

He added that he is taking equal interest in the Constituencies of Balochistan's MPAs including his constituency and that the development of Balochistan will continue under his leadership.

He expressed these views in his statement issued here, Mir Ziaullah further said that he was grateful to the chief minister that he paid attention to the problems of the people of Kalat and provided a solar system to them.

Considering the sufferings of the elderly, children and women there, the chief minister gave solar systems for which tenders will be made as soon as possible, he said adding that where in remote areas where electricity was not available, these solar systems would be installed which would help to reduce problems of difficulties in the area.

