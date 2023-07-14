Open Menu

Balochistan CM Urges World To Take Notice Of Indian Atrocities In IIOJK

Umer Jamshaid Published July 14, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Balochistan CM urges world to take notice of Indian atrocities in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has urged the world community to take notice of Indian brutalities and serious human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir media service,Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo in a statement in Quetta said the voice of Kashmiris for right self-determination cannot be suppressed through cruelty.

He said hundreds of innocent Kashmiris have been martyred, countless children orphaned and freedom of expression and protest were restricted in IIOJK. "If there is a protest in IIOJK, the Indian forces use pellet guns and direct firing on the Kashmiri people", he lamented.

He said the Hurriyat leaders were being arrested by Indian forces for no reason but perhaps India has forgotten that the voice of Kashmiris could not be silenced through oppression and suppression.

Related Topics

India Firing Balochistan Protest Chief Minister World Quetta Jammu Media

Recent Stories

Saud Shakeel gears up for his first away Test

Saud Shakeel gears up for his first away Test

22 seconds ago

ACC Men’s emerging teams Asia Cup 2023: Dahani’s five-wicket haul leads Paki ..

10 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs and Japanese Consulate discuss ways ..

Dubai Customs and Japanese Consulate discuss ways to enhance cooperation and tra ..

1 hour ago
 Level Up Your Summer with the realme Narzo 50

Level Up Your Summer with the realme Narzo 50

1 hour ago
 Hania Aamir's viiral boxing training video inspire ..

Hania Aamir's viiral boxing training video inspires fans

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Police, ADEK partner to launch virtual c ..

Abu Dhabi Police, ADEK partner to launch virtual check-in service for People of ..

2 hours ago
PM performs groundbreaking of 1200MWs Chashma-5 nu ..

PM performs groundbreaking of 1200MWs Chashma-5 nuclear power plant in Mianwali

3 hours ago
 DLD, Dubai Development Authority strengthen cooper ..

DLD, Dubai Development Authority strengthen cooperation to fulfil Dubai&#039;s s ..

3 hours ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Chad to UAE

4 hours ago
 PTI forward bloc leader Gul bar Khan becomes Gilgi ..

PTI forward bloc leader Gul bar Khan becomes Gilgit-Baltistan's CM

4 hours ago
 Rain, thunderstorm likely to hit most parts of Pak ..

Rain, thunderstorm likely to hit most parts of Pakistan within next 12 hours

4 hours ago
 IMF deal: Pakistan expected to introduce mini-budg ..

IMF deal: Pakistan expected to introduce mini-budget for second review

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan