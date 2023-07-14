Balochistan CM urges world to take notice of Indian atrocities in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has urged the world community to take notice of Indian brutalities and serious human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir media service,Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo in a statement in Quetta said the voice of Kashmiris for right self-determination cannot be suppressed through cruelty.

He said hundreds of innocent Kashmiris have been martyred, countless children orphaned and freedom of expression and protest were restricted in IIOJK. "If there is a protest in IIOJK, the Indian forces use pellet guns and direct firing on the Kashmiri people", he lamented.

He said the Hurriyat leaders were being arrested by Indian forces for no reason but perhaps India has forgotten that the voice of Kashmiris could not be silenced through oppression and suppression.