Balochistan CM Utilizing Resources For Uplifting, Prosperity Of Province: Babar

Sumaira FH Published May 05, 2023 | 09:58 PM

Balochistan Chief Minister's Spokesman Babar Khan Yousafzai on Friday said that under the leadership of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, the provincial government was using all available resources for the development and prosperity of the province to solve the problems of the people

The establishment of a Traffic Bureau in Quetta will help control the chaotic traffic in the city, he said in his statement issued here.

He said that Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has been taking steps to provide basic facilities to the people of the province at their doorstep since he assumed the portfolio of the Chief Minister.

He said that approval of a supplementary grant of 72.864 million rupees for the establishment of a traffic engineering bureau in Quetta would help control the disordered traffic in Quetta.

He said the completion of the project would bring a significant and revolutionary change in the traffic system He said that the Chief Minister has also approved the issuance of health cards for the provision of health facilities to the people of the province, which could help in providing the best health facilities to the people of Balochistan.

He said that the people-friendly initiatives of the Chief Minister would aid in providing facilities to the people of Balochistan including Quetta.

He said that some self-interested elements were engaged in propaganda against the Chief Minister and the provincial government in order to shine their political shop, which has no connection with reality.

The provincial government under the leadership of the Chief Minister is ensuring the service of the people, he said.

