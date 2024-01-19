Balochistan CM Visits BEEF For Distributing Scholarship Checks To Students
Muhammad Irfan Published January 19, 2024 | 06:20 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki visited the Balochistan Educational Endowment Fund (BEEF) Secretariat here on Friday.
He also distributed scholarship checks to students studying in various educational institutions.
The Chief Executive Officer of the institution Muhammad Zakaria Noorzai gave a detailed briefing to the Caretaker Chief Minister regarding the provision of scholarships provided to students under the Educational Endowment Fund.
Caretaker Education Minister Dr. Qadir Bakhsh Baloch, Caretaker Provincial Finance and Revenue Minister Amjad Rashid, prominent social personality Roshan Khursheed Barocha were also present in the briefing.
Addressing on the occasion, Caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki said that Balochistan and Pakistan are permanently connected with the talented youth, due to poverty and financial difficulties in the vast area of Balochistan province, a large number of our future architects were deprived of higher education.
He said that Balochistan Education Endowment Fund (BEEF) has been established for such youths of the nation, the purpose of setting up this fund was to provide educational scholarships to the talented students of the province so that no child could be deprived of quality education due to financial difficulties.
Thanks to this fund, the dream of poor students of Balochistan to get education in higher educational institutions of the country is coming true, he said.
He said that educational support was being provided to talented students by enhancing their abilities and a large number of talented students were benefiting from the fruits of Balochistan Education Endowment Fund.
Earlier, in the briefing given to the Caretaker Chief Minister, it was stated that so far 73060 scholarships of around four billion one crore have been provided by the institution,
BEEF is providing educational scholarships to more than twelve thousand youth of Balochistan every year.
A new scheme of four billion rupees has been earmarked for residential institutions and cadet colleges in the institution in which male and female students from all districts of Balochistan would be able to study with full educational expenses, said in briefing.
In the briefing, Secretary Finance Balochistan Babar Khan said that the performance of Balochistan Educational Endowment Fund is commendable and the institution will be given space for a permanent secretariat in the proposed Balochistan Finance Complex.
