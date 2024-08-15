- Home
Balochistan CM Visits House Of Martyred DC Zakir Baloch, Condoles With His Father On His Death
Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2024 | 06:00 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Thursday reached the house of martyred Deputy Commissioner Zakir Baloch and offered Fatehkhwani with his father on martyr of the DC at Turbat district during his visit.
The CM was accompanied by Provincial Minister Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi and Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Meena Majeed.
The Chief Minister said that the sacrifice of Shaheed DC Panjgur Zakir Baloch was a torch for the country and could never be forgotten saying that the blood of a martyr was never in vain, those who sacrificed their lives for the nation were our national heroes.
He said that the blood of Zakir Baloch was shed for the service and protection of the land of Balochistan and its people.
Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that Balochistan government shared the grief of the martyr's family and, Zakir Baloch would always remain in our hearts.
He also prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal abode with peace and granting courage to bereaved family members.
Earlier, Commissioner Makran Dawood Khilji, Deputy Commissioner Ketch Ismail Ibrahim and other officials welcomed the Chief Minister of Balochistan on his arrival at Turbat Airport.
