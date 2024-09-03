Open Menu

Balochistan CM Vows To Ensure Teachers' Appointment On Merit Basis

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 03, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Balochistan CM vows to ensure teachers' appointment on merit basis

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Tuesday directed to make effective mechanism to ensure appointment of teachers on merit basis with the aim to prevent selling of jobs which was an intolerable process.

He gave this instruction while presiding over the meeting regarding the reforms in the education department and the appointment of teachers.

Provincial Education Minister Raheela Hameed Khan Durrani, Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan and other concerned officials participated the meeting.

During the meeting, the decisions were made to appoint teachers on vacant posts to make closed schools functional, appointment contract, and extension would be given on performance basis and effective legislation to be made for contract policy.

Balochistan Chief Minister directed in the meeting that Sardar Bahadur Khan Woman's University "SBKWU" test should be declared final according to the court orders.

He said that no jobs would be sold, appointments could be made on merit so that implementation of merit was essential for progress of education sector.

He said that incumbent provincial government was taking practical measures to improve performance of all government related departments to ensure good governance.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Education Sardar Bahadur Khan Progress Shakeel Women All Government Merit Packaging Limited Jobs Court

Recent Stories

SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah ..

SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah to enhance economic and inves ..

6 minutes ago
 Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relatio ..

Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relations

12 minutes ago
 Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan ..

Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series

4 hours ago
 National Assembly nefers bill to increase number o ..

National Assembly nefers bill to increase number of Supreme Court judges

4 hours ago
 TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at ..

TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at Hope Uplift Foundation

6 hours ago
 After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand P ..

After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand Partner by Arshad Nadeem, realm ..

6 hours ago
Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int ..

Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int’l, domestic flights

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024

10 hours ago
 GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working env ..

GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working environment for women

19 hours ago
 Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab ..

Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider Khan mot ..

19 hours ago
 Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring eco ..

Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring economic stability: Senator

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan