Open Menu

Balochistan CM Vows To Maintain Writ Of State At Any Cost

Muhammad Irfan Published October 31, 2023 | 08:44 PM

Balochistan CM vows to maintain writ of state at any cost

Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Tuesday said practical measures would be taken to maintain writ of the country and the province at any cost for the protection of public lives and their property in the area

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Tuesday said practical measures would be taken to maintain writ of the country and the province at any cost for the protection of public lives and their property in the area.

He expressed these views while presiding over a emergency meeting regarding law and order situation after the Turbat incident here.

The meeting was attended by Caretaker Home Minister, Balochistan Chief Secretary and other concerned officials.

The Chief Minister said that the incident that took place in Turbat was very sad, practical steps would be taken to sustain the writ of the state at any cost for the protection of public lives and their property in the area.

He said that prevention of this type of incidents should be ensured by coordinating the information sharing system between the institutions.

The CM also directed that taking immediate action on intelligence-based information should be planned in advance to prevent such incidents of sabotage in respective areas of the province.

Along with profiling of workers, security arrangements should be made fool-proof, he said and added that the joint intelligence system has to be integrated to reach the involved elements and facilitators.

He said that the Police and Levies Force in Turbat would be staffed by personnel from different districts of the province until the new recruitment process is complete.

In Turbat, the meeting of the investigation team consisting of police, Levies, CTD and sensitive institutions should be held on a daily basis.

Inspector General Balochistan Police Abdul Khaliq Sheikh briefed the meeting about the Turbat incident and progress of measures regarding law and order situation in the area.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Police Law And Order Mardan Turbat Progress From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Sad

Recent Stories

AJK PM urges world HR bodies to take notice of wor ..

AJK PM urges world HR bodies to take notice of worsening political, human rights ..

11 minutes ago
 PSCA reunites missing child with parents

PSCA reunites missing child with parents

11 minutes ago
 CS holds meeting to review preparations for Gilgit ..

CS holds meeting to review preparations for Gilgit Baltistan's Independence Day ..

11 minutes ago
 HESCO claims recovery of Rs160.5 mln in different ..

HESCO claims recovery of Rs160.5 mln in different areas of Hyderabad

11 minutes ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed attends launch of fourth edit ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed attends launch of fourth edition of ‘Emarat AlAman’

19 minutes ago
 Collective efforts vital for development of sports ..

Collective efforts vital for development of sports: Secretary Sports

13 minutes ago
DC reviews quality of work on Punjab Cities Progra ..

DC reviews quality of work on Punjab Cities Program

13 minutes ago
 Food inspector visits flour mill in Kohat

Food inspector visits flour mill in Kohat

13 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting for repatriation of illegal nati ..

DC chairs meeting for repatriation of illegal nationals in Ziarat

13 minutes ago
 OxfordAQA – UK curriculum exams launched in Paki ..

OxfordAQA – UK curriculum exams launched in Pakistan

38 minutes ago
 Training session on e-Procurement kicks off at PIT ..

Training session on e-Procurement kicks off at PITB

41 minutes ago
 China-Pakistan technical cooperation conference ig ..

China-Pakistan technical cooperation conference ignites path to innovation, part ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan