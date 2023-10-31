Balochistan CM vows to maintain writ of state at any cost

Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Tuesday said practical measures would be taken to maintain writ of the country and the province at any cost for the protection of public lives and their property in the area

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Tuesday said practical measures would be taken to maintain writ of the country and the province at any cost for the protection of public lives and their property in the area.

He expressed these views while presiding over a emergency meeting regarding law and order situation after the Turbat incident here.

The meeting was attended by Caretaker Home Minister, Balochistan Chief Secretary and other concerned officials.

The Chief Minister said that the incident that took place in Turbat was very sad, practical steps would be taken to sustain the writ of the state at any cost for the protection of public lives and their property in the area.

He said that prevention of this type of incidents should be ensured by coordinating the information sharing system between the institutions.

The CM also directed that taking immediate action on intelligence-based information should be planned in advance to prevent such incidents of sabotage in respective areas of the province.

Along with profiling of workers, security arrangements should be made fool-proof, he said and added that the joint intelligence system has to be integrated to reach the involved elements and facilitators.

He said that the Police and Levies Force in Turbat would be staffed by personnel from different districts of the province until the new recruitment process is complete.

In Turbat, the meeting of the investigation team consisting of police, Levies, CTD and sensitive institutions should be held on a daily basis.

Inspector General Balochistan Police Abdul Khaliq Sheikh briefed the meeting about the Turbat incident and progress of measures regarding law and order situation in the area.