Balochistan CM vows to protect rights of journalists

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Saturday said that the government of Balochistan would make every effort to protect the rights of journalists.

In his massage on World Press Day, he said that the most important aspect of press freedom is responsible journalism, the government has a responsibility to keep journalism free, while the owners have a duty to promote responsible journalism.

"I realize that Balochistan journalists are performing their duties in difficult circumstances", he said adding the national channel should light positive news of Balochistan and they would not limit to crime news only.

He said that attention should also be paid to the social problems of Balochistan, the provincial government has always considered positive criticism as an opportunity for reform.

The CM said that Balochistan is an important unit of Pakistan, all tv channels should activate their bureaus here. He noted that channels closing bureaus or laying off staff are violating PEMRA agreements and informed that the Federal Ministry of Information has been notified about these violations.He said that the Federal Minister for Information and the Secretary for Information have assured to remove the concerns.

The Chief Minister also appropriated that steps would be taken through mutual consultation for the welfare of journalists.