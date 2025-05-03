Open Menu

Balochistan CM Vows To Protect Rights Of Journalists

Faizan Hashmi Published May 03, 2025 | 07:10 PM

Balochistan CM vows to protect rights of journalists

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Saturday said that the government of Balochistan would make every effort to protect the rights of journalists.

In his massage on World Press Day, he said that the most important aspect of press freedom is responsible journalism, the government has a responsibility to keep journalism free, while the owners have a duty to promote responsible journalism.

"I realize that Balochistan journalists are performing their duties in difficult circumstances", he said adding the national channel should light positive news of Balochistan and they would not limit to crime news only.

He said that attention should also be paid to the social problems of Balochistan, the provincial government has always considered positive criticism as an opportunity for reform.

The CM said that Balochistan is an important unit of Pakistan, all tv channels should activate their bureaus here. He noted that channels closing bureaus or laying off staff are violating PEMRA agreements and informed that the Federal Ministry of Information has been notified about these violations.He said that the Federal Minister for Information and the Secretary for Information have assured to remove the concerns.

The Chief Minister also appropriated that steps would be taken through mutual consultation for the welfare of journalists.

Recent Stories

Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, K ..

Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha ..

Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha passes away

3 hours ago
 Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in Indi ..

Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in India

3 hours ago
 Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ..

Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ISPR

3 hours ago
 Pakistan successfully conducts training launch of ..

Pakistan successfully conducts training launch of Abdali Weapon System

3 hours ago
 Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Po ..

Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Policy Research Institute are co ..

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2025

10 hours ago
 IHC orders recovery of missing Kashmiri citizen

IHC orders recovery of missing Kashmiri citizen

20 hours ago
 Effective planning essential for sustainable devel ..

Effective planning essential for sustainable development of province: Governor

20 hours ago
 Pakistan's call for neutral probe nullifies India' ..

Pakistan's call for neutral probe nullifies India's blame game: Rana Ihsan

20 hours ago
 IHC gets new Additional Attorney General

IHC gets new Additional Attorney General

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan