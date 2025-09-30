Balochistan CM vows to thwart terrorism following Quetta blast

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfaraz Bugti has strongly condemned the recent bomb blast in Quetta, declaring that the cowardly acts of terrorists will not shake the resolve of the nation and its people.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Sarfraz Bugti denounced the agenda of anti-state elements as an attempt to harm innocent civilians and spread fear. He reaffirmed that national unity and determination will continue to thwart the vile and wicked designs of terrorists.

The CM commended the rapid and effective action of security forces in neutralizing the threat, stating that the perpetrators were sent to hell. He praised the bravery of the personnel involved and emphasized that their sacrifices alongside public cooperation are the cornerstone of the fight against terrorism.

“The entire nation pays tribute to our brave young men for their timely and effective action,” Bugti said.

Reiterating his government’s commitment to restoring peace in Balochistan, Sarfraz Bugti vowed that no sacrifice will be spared. He assured that the sacrifices of both civilians and security forces would not be forgotten, and pledged to fulfill the mission of the martyrs.

He extended heartfelt condolences to the families of those killed in the blast, praying for the elevation of the martyrs’ ranks. He also wished a speedy recovery to the injured and directed authorities to provide them with the best possible medical care.

CM Sarfraz Bugti affirmed that the government, the people, and all institutions remain united in their pursuit of peace. He declared that terrorists will not be allowed to succeed in their nefarious goals.