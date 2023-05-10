UrduPoint.com

Balochistan CM's Spokesperson Babar Yusufzai Calls For Banning PTI

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2023 | 10:55 PM

Balochistan CM's spokesperson Babar Yusufzai calls for banning PTI

Balochistan CM's spokesperson Babar Yusufzai on Wednesday demanded of the federal government and Supreme Court of Pakistan to ban Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for damaging government installation

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :Balochistan CM's spokesperson Babar Yusufzai on Wednesday demanded of the Federal government and Supreme Court of Pakistan to ban Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for damaging government installations.

Addressing a press conference at CM Secretariat, the CM spokesperson said "PTI has spread chaos and hatred across the country and this party should be banned immediately," "Derogatory remarks against the Pakistan Army and attacks on government installations are intolerable," he said, adding that anarchy in the country is unacceptable in any way and neither will any propaganda against the Pakistan Army be tolerated.

CM spokesperson clarified that during the Tuesday night protest in Quetta, a person was killed by PTI's own people, whose aim was to defame the government.

Expressing dismay over the ransacking and armed attack of PTI gangs, he said May 9 will be remembered as the darkest day in history.

The CM spokesperson alleged that Imran Khan is an agent of India who did all this at the behest of the enemies of the country.

To a question, he said that no proposal of calling Army in Balochistan is under consideration; however, all the people against whom the cases have been registered in attacking government installations will be arrested.

About torturing and manhandling of media persons by police, he said the chief minister has taken notice of the violence and a report in this connection will be submitted soon.

Legal action against the personnel involved in the sad incident will be taken, he maintained.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Attack Imran Khan Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Supreme Court Chief Minister Quetta Army Police May Media All Government Sad

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Chairman and CEO o ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Chairman and CEO of Morgan Stanley

4 minutes ago
 US Senators Say Introducing Bill to Bolster Securi ..

US Senators Say Introducing Bill to Bolster Security Cooperation in Western Hemi ..

8 minutes ago
 Czech Republic, Italy Agree to Expand Transalpine ..

Czech Republic, Italy Agree to Expand Transalpine Oil Pipeline - Prime Minister

9 minutes ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting to review measures of ..

Commissioner chairs meeting to review measures of anti-polio drive

9 minutes ago
 Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langu revie ..

Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langu reviews security measures in Quetta ..

9 minutes ago
 It's not political disagreement but antagonism aga ..

It's not political disagreement but antagonism against state: Minister for Power ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.