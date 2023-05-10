(@FahadShabbir)

Balochistan CM's spokesperson Babar Yusufzai on Wednesday demanded of the federal government and Supreme Court of Pakistan to ban Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for damaging government installation

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :Balochistan CM's spokesperson Babar Yusufzai on Wednesday demanded of the Federal government and Supreme Court of Pakistan to ban Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for damaging government installations.

Addressing a press conference at CM Secretariat, the CM spokesperson said "PTI has spread chaos and hatred across the country and this party should be banned immediately," "Derogatory remarks against the Pakistan Army and attacks on government installations are intolerable," he said, adding that anarchy in the country is unacceptable in any way and neither will any propaganda against the Pakistan Army be tolerated.

CM spokesperson clarified that during the Tuesday night protest in Quetta, a person was killed by PTI's own people, whose aim was to defame the government.

Expressing dismay over the ransacking and armed attack of PTI gangs, he said May 9 will be remembered as the darkest day in history.

The CM spokesperson alleged that Imran Khan is an agent of India who did all this at the behest of the enemies of the country.

To a question, he said that no proposal of calling Army in Balochistan is under consideration; however, all the people against whom the cases have been registered in attacking government installations will be arrested.

About torturing and manhandling of media persons by police, he said the chief minister has taken notice of the violence and a report in this connection will be submitted soon.

Legal action against the personnel involved in the sad incident will be taken, he maintained.