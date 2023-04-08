Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Balochistan CM's Spokesperson Visits Civil Hospital Quetta

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 08, 2023 | 10:23 PM

Balochistan CM's spokesperson visits Civil Hospital Quetta

CM Balochistan's spokesperson Babar Yousafzai visited Civil Hospital Quetta on the instructions of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :CM Balochistan's spokesperson Babar Yousafzai visited Civil Hospital Quetta on the instructions of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo.

Coordinator Chief Minister Balochistan Shania Khan, Zulekha Mandukhel were also present on this occasion.

Babar Yousafzai along with MS Civil Hospital Dr. Ishaq Panizai inspected various wards and units of the hospital, including the medicine store.

Balochistan Chief Minister's Spokesperson Babar Yousafzai talked to the patients and their attendants about the facilities, arrangements, presence of doctors and supply of medicines in the hospital and inquired about the problems.

Speaking to the hospital management and patients on this occasion, Balochistan Chief Minister Babar Yousafzai said that no negligence would be tolerated in the matter of health and in this context, public complaints would be resolved in a timely manner.

The government of Balochistan allocated billions of rupees for public health, in spite of this, quality facilities are not available to the people, it will be a question mark on governance, he said adding that five billion rupees have been allocated for the health card in the current financial year, which has been approved by the cabinet.

He said that due to the leadership skills of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, the health card had been issued and the period had been extended up to three years.

"The Civil Hospital is the central and largest hospital of the province and we are trying to make Civil Hospital the modern and best hospital of the province," he said.

He said that under the leadership of the chief minister, efforts were being made day and night to improve the health sector in the province and an extraordinary budget had been allocated for the uninterrupted supply of medicines to government hospitals in remote areas, including civil hospitals and major hospitals in the provincial capital.

In such circumstances, not solving the problems faced by the people will not be acceptable in any case, he said.

He said that for any type of complaint including non-supply of public medicines, file a report in the CM Complaint Cell, Public complaints would be notified and action to be taken against those responsible.

Babar Yousafzai said that Provincial Health Minister Syed Ehsan Shah was also trying to improve the health sector and they have always taken serious notice of reports based on public complaints.

He said that the problem of shortage of nursing staff had come under the attention of the hospital administrationHe said that he would convey the problems and concerns of the MS and hospital administration to the Chief Minister and solve all the problems faced in the civil hospital to make it an ideal medical institution under the auspices of the government.

Related Topics

Shortage Balochistan Chief Minister Quetta Budget All Government Cabinet Best Billion

Recent Stories

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) nominates Aleem Dar ..

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) nominates Aleem Dar on ICC's international panel

23 minutes ago
 31 Ukrainian children returned from Russia: charit ..

31 Ukrainian children returned from Russia: charity

22 minutes ago
 WAPDA Chairman inspects accident site at Diamer-Ba ..

WAPDA Chairman inspects accident site at Diamer-Basha Dam Project

22 minutes ago
 Ghani reviews construction work at Dasu Hydropower ..

Ghani reviews construction work at Dasu Hydropower Project

22 minutes ago
 Three UK Citizens Among 7 Injured Tourists in Tel ..

Three UK Citizens Among 7 Injured Tourists in Tel Aviv Terrorist Attack - Report ..

23 minutes ago
 Chelsea crash on Lampard return, Man Utd, Newcastl ..

Chelsea crash on Lampard return, Man Utd, Newcastle boost top-four bids

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.