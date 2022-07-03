UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Collected Rs 190 Mln From Mineral Sector During 2021-22

Umer Jamshaid Published July 03, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Balochistan collected Rs 190 mln from mineral sector during 2021-22

QUETTA, Jul 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :The Balochistan government collected Rs 190 million from minerals sector during the financial year 2021-22.

The government has collected the huge amount from mining sector and deposited in the national treasury, an official of the Balochistan government said.

He said the government had issued around 96 licenses to the companies interested in mining and exploration of natural resources in the province to boost the mining business in the province and provide jobs opportunities for local people.

The government has also taken strict action against the illegal mining and canceled 198 licenses of the exploration companies working in the province.

Computerized weighing scales had been installed besides increasing mining check posts in the province and upgrading royalty system in line with the modern technology, he added.

The official said that the Department of Mines and Minerals would launch a project of digitization of royalty system to bring transparency in revenue collection management.

He said that the step would bring improvement in the mining sector.

/395\778

Related Topics

Balochistan Technology Business From Government Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd July 2022

4 hours ago
 Swiatek's streak ends at Wimbledon as Kyrgios and ..

Swiatek's streak ends at Wimbledon as Kyrgios and Tsitsipas clash

13 hours ago
 Imran Khan's wrong policies put country into hards ..

Imran Khan's wrong policies put country into hardships: Qamar Zaman Kaira

13 hours ago
 PML-N has ability to bring country out of prevaili ..

PML-N has ability to bring country out of prevailing challenges: Maryam

13 hours ago
 FBR clarify to enhance rate on international air t ..

FBR clarify to enhance rate on international air ticket

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.