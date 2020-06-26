UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan Collects Rs 2.5 Bln From Mineral Sector During Outgoing Financial Year

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 09:21 PM

Balochistan collects Rs 2.5 bln from mineral sector during outgoing financial year

The Balochistan government has collected Rs 2.5 billion from minerals sector during the current financial year, despite coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :The Balochistan government has collected Rs 2.5 billion from minerals sector during the current financial year, despite coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown.

The government has collected the huge amount from mining sector and deposited in the provincial treasury, an official of the Balochistan government said. Computerized weighing scales have been installed besides increasing mining check posts in the province and upgrading royalty system in line with the modern technology, he added.

The official said that the Department of Mines and Minerals would launch a project of digitization of royalty system to bring transparency in revenue collection management. He said the provincial government had planned to establish Minerals Exploration Company (MEC) to boost the mining sector.

"The Balochistan government has initially allocated Rs 1.4 billion fund for the BMEC and also provide a platform to private companies in the province," he said. The company would make development of the mineral resources of the province to boost the investors' confidence and increase investment in the minerals sector.

Rs 300 million has been earmarked for setting up and expansion of the existing crushing plants in different districts of the province during the next financial year. In the financial year 2020-2021, Rs 0.534 billion has been allocated for the developments of the sector and Rs 3.624 billion for the annual expenditure of the department.

He said that the step would bring improvement in the mining sector .

Related Topics

Balochistan Technology Company From Government Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE sends medical aid to Iraqi Kurdistan in fight ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Costa Rican counterpart discus ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Estonian FM review bilateral t ..

1 hour ago

UAE stem cell treatment for COVID-19 reaches over ..

1 hour ago

Tawam Hospital in Al Ain free of COVID-19 patients ..

1 hour ago

Russia to Showcase Newest Laser Cutter for Divers ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.