Balochistan Continue To Raise Voice At Every Forum: Sarfraz Bugti
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2024 | 04:40 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday said Balochistan would continue to raise voice against Indian oppression of Kashmiri people at every forum and fully supported the right of self-determination of Kashmiris.
He said, "August 5 is the black day of history, five years ago on August 5, 2019, India revoked the autonomous status of Kashmir, granted under the Article 370 of the Indian Constitution."
In a statement on occasion of Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir [Kashmir Exploitation Day], he said, "The unstoppable series of Indian state atrocities in to Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) continues, by taking shameful actions against Kashmiris, they were also deprived of their basic constitutional rights."
Sarfraz Bugti said, "After abolishing the special status of Kashmir, the lands of Kashmiris are being taken away and settled extremists in the valley to convert the majority of Kashmiris into non-indigenous resident."
He said, "The lives of Kashmiris are being made miserable and the international community should take notice of the oppression and cruelty of the Indian state institutions in IIOJK.
The chief minister said, "According to the United Nations resolution, Kashmiris have to be given the right of self determination."
He said, "The relationship between Pakistanis and Occupied Kashmiris is eternal, the solidarity between Pakistan and Kashmir remains unwavering."
Sarfraz Bugti said, "India has always tried to erase the love of Pakistan from the hearts of Kashmiris but they have failed to separate the brothers as the hearts of Pakistanis and Kashmiri brothers beat together."
He said, "India wants to suppress the voice of Kashmiris right to self-determination, adding that Indian government has become a victim of confusion, it has a crude illusion that will be able to deprive the Kashmiris of their right through oppression."
Sarfraz Bugti said, "People across the province have raised the voice to express solidarity with Kashmiris."
