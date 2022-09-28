Balochistan continues to see surge in dengue cases

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Balochistan continues to see an alarming surge in dengue cases amid recent outbreak in the aftermath of the devastating floods.

"A total of 177 dengue fever cases were reported across Balochistan during the last couple of days," Additional Secretary Health Qaseem Khan Kakar told APP on Wednesday.

He noted that majority cases were been reported from the coastal belt of Balochistan, including Kech, Lasbela and Gwadar.

"As many as 96 cases of dengue disease were reported from Kech district of Balochistan," he added.

Lasbella which was earlier reported as the worst calamity-hit area of the province and now the worst hit in terms of dengue cases as the district reported 46 new cases, while Gwadar reported 35 cases, he said.

Around 2,830 positive cases of dengue virus were reported from Ketch this year, the additional secretary said.

Likewise, 391 cases had been reported from Gwadar, and 103 from Lasbela.

However, no case of dengue had been reported in Quetta, the provincial capital of Balochistan, he informed.

The number of dengue cases reported this year was 3,364, he said.