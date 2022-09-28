UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Continues To See Surge In Dengue Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published September 28, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Balochistan continues to see surge in dengue cases

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Balochistan continues to see an alarming surge in dengue cases amid recent outbreak in the aftermath of the devastating floods.

"A total of 177 dengue fever cases were reported across Balochistan during the last couple of days," Additional Secretary Health Qaseem Khan Kakar told APP on Wednesday.

He noted that majority cases were been reported from the coastal belt of Balochistan, including Kech, Lasbela and Gwadar.

"As many as 96 cases of dengue disease were reported from Kech district of Balochistan," he added.

Lasbella which was earlier reported as the worst calamity-hit area of the province and now the worst hit in terms of dengue cases as the district reported 46 new cases, while Gwadar reported 35 cases, he said.

Around 2,830 positive cases of dengue virus were reported from Ketch this year, the additional secretary said.

Likewise, 391 cases had been reported from Gwadar, and 103 from Lasbela.

However, no case of dengue had been reported in Quetta, the provincial capital of Balochistan, he informed.

The number of dengue cases reported this year was 3,364, he said.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Dengue Gwadar Lasbela From

Recent Stories

Alleged audio between Imran Khan, Azam Khan on US ..

Alleged audio between Imran Khan, Azam Khan on US cypher storms into social medi ..

1 hour ago
 "I would play on as Cypher exposed," reacts Imran ..

"I would play on as Cypher exposed," reacts Imran Khan to leaked audio

2 hours ago
 World Rabies Day observed at UVAS

World Rabies Day observed at UVAS

2 hours ago
 Etisalat Delegation Visits PTA

Etisalat Delegation Visits PTA

2 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives Chad’s Economy Minist ..

Secretary-General Receives Chad’s Economy Minister

2 hours ago
 Adeel Chishti Shares His experience with vivo Y55

Adeel Chishti Shares His experience with vivo Y55

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.