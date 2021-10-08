UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Corps Commander Visits Earthquake-hit Areas Of Harnai

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 10:24 PM

Balochistan corps commander visits earthquake-hit areas of Harnai

Commander Balochistan Corps Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali Friday visited earthquake-hit areas of Balochistan to oversee troops taking part in rescue and relief operations in affected areas of Harnai

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Commander Balochistan Corps Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali Friday visited earthquake-hit areas of Balochistan to oversee troops taking part in rescue and relief operations in affected areas of Harnai.

Pakistan Army urban search and rescue team was busy in speedy rescue and relief efforts at Harnai, said an Inter Services Public Relations media release.

It added that necessary medical care was being provided by Army and Frontier Corps doctors and paramedics. However, all critically injured were evacuated to Combined Military Hospital Quetta through Pakistan army aviation helicopters.

A large number of injured were also evacuated by road. Moreover, some 300 special food and administrative package including tents, blankets and meals were provided to the affected population

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Balochistan Quetta Army Road Harnai Media All

Recent Stories

International Criminal Court Asks Guterres to Iden ..

International Criminal Court Asks Guterres to Identify Afghanistan's Representat ..

1 minute ago
 PAF distributes ration in earthquake affected area ..

PAF distributes ration in earthquake affected areas of Balochistan

1 minute ago
 COVID-19 claims six more lives, infects 136 others ..

COVID-19 claims six more lives, infects 136 others

1 minute ago
 Iran Condemns 'Terrorist Attack' on Shiite Mosque ..

Iran Condemns 'Terrorist Attack' on Shiite Mosque in Afghanistan

1 minute ago
 Logo launched to commemorate 70th anniversary of P ..

Logo launched to commemorate 70th anniversary of Pakistan-Thailand diplomatic ti ..

5 minutes ago
 CM Office, residence illuminated

CM Office, residence illuminated

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.