Balochistan CS chairs meeting regarding preparations of elections

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) Balochistan Chief Secretary (CS) Shakeel Qadir Khan presided over a meeting regarding preparations for general elections, provision of quality education, best facilities in the health sector, price control committee, prevention of smuggling, and return of illegal immigrants in the province.

The meeting was attended by Senior Member board of Revenue Hafiz Muhammad Tahir, Additional Chief Secretary Interior Zahid Salim, Secretary Imran Zarkoon, Secretary Health Abdullah Khan, Secretary Education Saleh Muhammad Nasir, Commissioner Quetta Hamza Shafqat, Deputy Commissioner Quetta while other Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, S.SPs, DPOs participated it through video link.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Secretary said that all the Deputy Commissioners were appointed by the Election Commission to ensure the implementation of the instructions and all the Deputy Commissioners would complete the repairs of polling stations in their respective districts as soon as possible.

Briefing the meeting on this occasion, Secretary Local Government said that the repairs of all 55 polling stations affected by floods would be completed by the provincial government for the general elections by January 25 and provision of basic facilities in polling stations was also being ensured.

Best security arrangements will be made to make the elections peaceful.Police, Levies and ATF will be deployed and control rooms will be set up by January 10, he briefed.

The Chief Secretary said that provision of health facilities and quality education were essential for the betterment of the society, the provincial government was taking steps for improvement in both the sectors.

He said that all the Deputy Commissioners should visit the hospitals, Primary health centers and educational institutions in the respective districts and ensure the attendance of the absent staff and the supply of medicines in hospital.

On this occasion, the meeting was given a detailed briefing by all the divisional commissioners regarding their respective divisions, and the meeting was informed that all the commissioners and deputy commissioners have made around 700 visits in all the districts during one month.

During these visits, they did in connection with the provision of facilities in hospitals, quality education, and other public interest projects, said in the meeting.

The meeting was also informed that so far more than 160,000 illegal residents have left the country, more than 150 inactive schools have been activated, and legal action has been initiated against more than 533 absent staff out of which 168 teachers have been issued show cause notices.

The attachment order of teachers will be terminated and show cause notices have been issued to 65 doctors in the District Health Committee and 10 have been suspended, said in the meeting. On this occasion, the Secretary said that 10 BHUs and RHCs have been activated.

It was informed in the briefing that emergency measures are being taken to prevent smuggling in the province. In this regard, 15 metric tons of sugar have been seized in Zhob, 250 bags of sugar in Kalat, 21 metric tons of sugar in Rakhshan, 750 bags of urea in Loralai while 5 ice factories have been dismantled in Quetta division and 17 illegal clinics have been sealed.

The Chief Secretary directed all the Deputy Commissioners to ensure a reduction in transport fares due to the reduction in prices of petroleum products so that the general public would benefit from it.

He said that all the Deputy Commissioners' Price Control Committees should be activated and the prices of essential items should be closely monitored and directed action against hoarders and profiteers.

The Chief Secretary said that the tribal leaders should be talked to for the peaceful conduct of the general elections.He ordered all the Deputy Commissioners to submit the progress report in due time.