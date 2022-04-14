Balochistan CS directs provision of essential items to avoid shortage

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :Balochistan Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana directed the concerned to take effective measures to provide essential items to people at Utility Stores during Ramazan so that the shortage of any goods should be avoided in the stores.

Chairing a meeting to review the prices of essential commodities in Ramazan, he said that in case of sale of Utility Stores's goods in the open market strict legal action would be taken against the responsible.

He said that various Sasta Bazars have been set up by the provincial government in all the districts of the province for the supply of food items at subsidized rates to provide relief to the consumers during the month of Ramazan, in which standardized items were being provided to the people at subsidized rates.

He directed setting up various stalls in Sasta Bazars to ensure supply of goods to the people at government rates.

The Chief Secretary directed that artificial inflation be controlled to ensure the supply of cheap items to the people in the blessed month of Ramazan.

He directed to monitor the Sasta Bazars on daily basis during Ramazan so that relief could be provided to the people.

He directed that strict action be taken against those who sell essential commodities on exaggerated rates as people cannot be left at the mercy of profiteers.

The Chief Secretary directed all Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners to make it compulsory for all vendors to display the provincial government's price list on their shops so that the sale of goods in accordance with the official price list would be ensured.

The Chief Secretary while issuing instructions to the participants of the meeting made it clear that he would take strict measures to provide relief to the people and self-inflicted inflation would not be tolerated under any circumstances.