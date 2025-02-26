Balochistan CS, Federal Secretary Review Foreign- Funded Uplifting Projects
Umer Jamshaid Published February 26, 2025 | 10:25 PM
Balochistan Chief Secretary (CS) Shakeel Qadir Khan and Federal Secretary Economic Affairs Division Kazim Niaz chaired a crucial meeting to review the progress of foreign-funded development projects on Wednesday
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Balochistan Chief Secretary (CS) Shakeel Qadir Khan and Federal Secretary Economic Affairs Division Kazim Niaz chaired a crucial meeting to review the progress of foreign-funded development projects on Wednesday
The meeting was attended by World Bank Country Director Naji Benhassin, project directors and others.
The Chief Secretary stressed the importance of these projects in promoting economic growth and development, the need for timely implementation and effective utilization of resources provided by the foreign fund.
Detailed progress reports on development projects were presented in the meeting covering various ongoing and upcoming foreign-aided initiatives.
He highlighted the importance of meeting project deadlines, and ensuring that the objectives are aligned with the province’s development goals, foreign assistance includes various development projects (strengthening the capacity of the provincial government to monitor and manage water resources and improve community-based water management for targeted irrigation schemes in Balochistan, improving quality health, education services for refugees in Balochistan, creating employment opportunities for people in rural areas and achieving sustainability of enterprises in selected districts of Balochistan, improving livelihoods and essential services and enhancing flood risk prevention in selected communities.
Recent Stories
UAE Council for Fatwa calls for sighting crescent moon of Ramadan on February 28
Instead of accepting CM invitation, Omar continues statements on political chaos ..
Tax authorities seal 3 outlets over PoS violations
Balochistan CS, Federal Secretary review foreign- funded uplifting projects
Fintech sector contributes 8.7% to UAE GDP: Minister of Economy
Pakistan, Hungary share deep-rooted traditions, common aspirations: NA Speaker
Hazza bin Zayed reviews Seih Sabra Camel Racing Track in Al Ain Region
Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala Board Meeting; approves 2025 Plan
Govt announces relief for 300-unit electricity consumers, agri tubewells
CM Maryam sets unprecedented achievement records in just one year: Azma Bokhari
Negotiations for Korea Pakistan EPA to begin this year: Korean Envoy
Partly cloudy weather persists in Lahore
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Instead of accepting CM invitation, Omar continues statements on political chaos: Rind15 seconds ago
-
Tax authorities seal 3 outlets over PoS violations16 seconds ago
-
Balochistan CS, Federal Secretary review foreign- funded uplifting projects2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Hungary share deep-rooted traditions, common aspirations: NA Speaker18 seconds ago
-
Govt announces relief for 300-unit electricity consumers, agri tubewells13 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam sets unprecedented achievement records in just one year: Azma Bokhari13 minutes ago
-
Pakistani entrepreneur Atiq Ahmad’s book “Thinking into Success” launched13 minutes ago
-
PLF Concludes with grand celebration of Knowledge & Literature3 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt's media campaign reflects ground realities: Azma Bokhari3 minutes ago
-
Court adjourns hearing in PTI protest case due to lack of chargesheet3 minutes ago
-
Chairman PPSC presents annual report to governor Punjab28 minutes ago
-
CM orders to provide best medical treatment facilities to victim of self-immolation in LHC59 minutes ago