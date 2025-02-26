Balochistan CS, Federal Secretary review foreign- funded uplifting projects

Balochistan Chief Secretary (CS) Shakeel Qadir Khan and Federal Secretary Economic Affairs Division Kazim Niaz chaired a crucial meeting to review the progress of foreign-funded development projects on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Balochistan Chief Secretary (CS) Shakeel Qadir Khan and Federal Secretary Economic Affairs Division Kazim Niaz chaired a crucial meeting to review the progress of foreign-funded development projects on Wednesday

The meeting was attended by World Bank Country Director Naji Benhassin, project directors and others.

The Chief Secretary stressed the importance of these projects in promoting economic growth and development, the need for timely implementation and effective utilization of resources provided by the foreign fund.

Detailed progress reports on development projects were presented in the meeting covering various ongoing and upcoming foreign-aided initiatives.

He highlighted the importance of meeting project deadlines, and ensuring that the objectives are aligned with the province’s development goals, foreign assistance includes various development projects (strengthening the capacity of the provincial government to monitor and manage water resources and improve community-based water management for targeted irrigation schemes in Balochistan, improving quality health, education services for refugees in Balochistan, creating employment opportunities for people in rural areas and achieving sustainability of enterprises in selected districts of Balochistan, improving livelihoods and essential services and enhancing flood risk prevention in selected communities.