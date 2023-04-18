Balochistan Customs recover sugar, fertilizers worth Rs 500 mln

Chief Collector of Customs Balochistan Muhammad Saleem on Tuesday said that sugar worth Rs 250 million and fertilizer worth Rs 250 million were recovered by custom personnel while carrying out operations in this month

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Chief Collector of Customs Balochistan Muhammad Saleem on Tuesday said that sugar worth Rs 250 million and fertilizer worth Rs 250 million were recovered by custom personnel while carrying out operations in this month.

He was addressing a press conference at the Customs Office here, Collector Customs Enforcement Quetta Sami-ul Haque also addressed the press conference.

Additional Collector Aftabullah Shah and Additional Collector Obaidullah, Public Relations Officer Dr. Atta Bareach and Staff Officer Ahad Durrani were also present.

Chief Collector said under the supervision of Tariq Pasha, Special Assistant on Economics to the prime minister, efforts were being made to control sugar smuggling.

He said in this regard, the operation was started in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies on the border to prevent the smuggling of sugars and fertilizers.

Sami-ul Haque has been instructed to conduct strict monitoring to mobilize Customs Enforcement Quetta against smugglers, he added.

He said that under the policy of zero tolerance for smuggling, no concessions have been emphasized.

He said an operation has been started in full cooperation with other law enforcement agencies assigned at the border saying joint check posts and patrolling were adopted.

Chief Customs said a few days back the biggest operation in the history of the province was carried out by customs personnel with the support of FC and Levies He further informed that 59 cases of sugar and three cases of fertilizer worth Rs 130 million and Rs 30 million respectively were seized during various operations during the two weeks of the current month.

He said under the policy of the central government manufacturers of the respective items, FIRs would be registered against wholesalers, vehicle owners, and drivers.

On the same policy, with the cooperation of other law enforcement agencies, staff have been deployed at the international border to prevent the smuggling of all kinds of essential items abroad, he said.

He urged the public to inform the customs or other law enforcement agencies against smugglers in order to control smuggling in the country.