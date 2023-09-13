Balochistan Customs seizes 2359 sugar sacks, 28000 liters of foreign petrol

T least 2350 parcels of sugar and 28000 liters of foreign petrol and diesel, 127 cartons of foreign cigarettes and 9 non- customs paid vehicle were recovered after foiling bid of smuggling by Quetta Custom Darakhsan, Field Enforcement Unit and FIA's Anti Corruption Quetta in joint operations in Balochistan on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :At least 2350 parcels of sugar and 28000 liters of foreign petrol and diesel, 127 cartons of foreign cigarettes and 9 non- customs paid vehicle were recovered after foiling bid of smuggling by Quetta Custom Darakhsan, Field Enforcement Unit and FIA's Anti Corruption Quetta in joint operations in Balochistan on Wednesday.

According to the spokesperson of Pakistan Customs Superintendent Dr. Atta Bareach, Darakshan Field Enforcement Unit and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)'s anti-corruption Quetta Circle took action against the sugar, petrol, diesel and 9 non-customs paid vehicles of Quetta Customs.

The team conducted successful raid at a warehouse near Bhosa Mandi and seized about 2350 parcels of sugar which would be smuggled.

Despite 28000 liters of foreign petrol diesel was recovered from an oil tanker by the Luckpass Field Enforcement Unit.

Meanwhile, 127 cartons of foreign brand cigarettes including 9 non-custom paid vehicles were recovered near Afghan Border by Taftan Rifle and Sindh Regiment at Nokundi during raid.

The value of goods exported during these three operations is more than 80 million.

The custom spokesman said that such action would be continued in order to prevent sugars and other goods smuggling for decreasing illegal business for interest of country economic.