Open Menu

Balochistan Customs Seizes 2359 Sugar Sacks, 28000 Liters Of Foreign Petrol

Sumaira FH Published September 13, 2023 | 06:16 PM

Balochistan Customs seizes 2359 sugar sacks, 28000 liters of foreign petrol

T least 2350 parcels of sugar and 28000 liters of foreign petrol and diesel, 127 cartons of foreign cigarettes and 9 non- customs paid vehicle were recovered after foiling bid of smuggling by Quetta Custom Darakhsan, Field Enforcement Unit and FIA's Anti Corruption Quetta in joint operations in Balochistan on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :At least 2350 parcels of sugar and 28000 liters of foreign petrol and diesel, 127 cartons of foreign cigarettes and 9 non- customs paid vehicle were recovered after foiling bid of smuggling by Quetta Custom Darakhsan, Field Enforcement Unit and FIA's Anti Corruption Quetta in joint operations in Balochistan on Wednesday.

According to the spokesperson of Pakistan Customs Superintendent Dr. Atta Bareach, Darakshan Field Enforcement Unit and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)'s anti-corruption Quetta Circle took action against the sugar, petrol, diesel and 9 non-customs paid vehicles of Quetta Customs.

The team conducted successful raid at a warehouse near Bhosa Mandi and seized about 2350 parcels of sugar which would be smuggled.

Despite 28000 liters of foreign petrol diesel was recovered from an oil tanker by the Luckpass Field Enforcement Unit.

Meanwhile, 127 cartons of foreign brand cigarettes including 9 non-custom paid vehicles were recovered near Afghan Border by Taftan Rifle and Sindh Regiment at Nokundi during raid.

The value of goods exported during these three operations is more than 80 million.

The custom spokesman said that such action would be continued in order to prevent sugars and other goods smuggling for decreasing illegal business for interest of country economic.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Afghanistan Corruption Petrol Balochistan Quetta Business Oil Vehicles Vehicle Circle Federal Investigation Agency Border From Million

Recent Stories

Japan PM reshuffles cabinet, promises 'drastic' me ..

Japan PM reshuffles cabinet, promises 'drastic' measures

30 seconds ago
 FM Jilani emphasises youth empowerment to tackle c ..

FM Jilani emphasises youth empowerment to tackle climate change challenge

31 seconds ago
 Zaman Khan replaces Naseem Shah in Asia Cup squad

Zaman Khan replaces Naseem Shah in Asia Cup squad

33 seconds ago
 Dolly Lift claims another life of woman in Abbotta ..

Dolly Lift claims another life of woman in Abbottabad

34 seconds ago
 Quality education, research studies imperative for ..

Quality education, research studies imperative for sustainable economic progress ..

16 minutes ago
 Over 63 vehicles challaned for wrong parking

Over 63 vehicles challaned for wrong parking

16 minutes ago
Fears mount of surging death toll in Libya flood d ..

Fears mount of surging death toll in Libya flood disaster

3 seconds ago
 MoU signed for provision of concessional medicine, ..

MoU signed for provision of concessional medicine, diagnosis to journalists

31 minutes ago
 China-Pak Belt and Road Joint Laboratory to be est ..

China-Pak Belt and Road Joint Laboratory to be established in KP varsities

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan Army's decision to take practical steps f ..

Pakistan Army's decision to take practical steps for economic reforms is a step ..

42 minutes ago
 Zaman Khan replaces Naseem Shah in national squad ..

Zaman Khan replaces Naseem Shah in national squad for Asia Cup

43 minutes ago
 President recommends ECP to hold elections on Nov ..

President recommends ECP to hold elections on Nov 6 in Pakistan

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan