Balochistan Customs seizes 2600 sugar sacks

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2023 ) :Balochistan Customs on Monday, thwarting the smuggling bid, seized 2600 parcels of sugar during two different raids.

Collector Customs, Balochistan, Irfan-ur-Rehman Khan, said that Ziarat Customs foiled the smuggling attempt on the Quetta-Zhob route, recovering 800 parcels of sugar from two trucks.

"It was not possible to confirm the NOC of the sugar shown on this occasion," he continued.Meanwhile, Customs Enforcement Lakpas near Quetta conducted another operation with the support of FC Balochistan and recovered 1800 parcels of sugar from different vehicles.One hundred thirty thousand kg of sugar have been collected in both operations.