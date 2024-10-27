Open Menu

Balochistan Cycling Association Organizes “Kashmir Black Day Cycle Rally"

Sumaira FH Published October 27, 2024 | 03:50 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Balochistan Cycling Association has organized “Kashmir Black Day Cycle Rally” on Sunday to show solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The cycle rally starting from Assembly Chowk and concluding at Alhamd Islamic University Air Port Road, aimed to highlight the 77-year mark of Indian military presence in Kashmir since Oct 27, 1948.

The cycle rally aimed to strongly condemn the worst atrocities perpetrated on innocent Kashmiris by the Indian forces in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Participants in the rally were adorned their bicycles with the national green and white flags and wore black armband to mark the day in support of the victims of violence of Indian troops in occupied valley.

In solidarity with their Kashmiri brothers on Kashmir Black Day, students in Quetta, organized a bicycle rally.

The rally passed through various roads in Quetta city and concluded at Alhamd Islamic University on Airport Road, Quetta.

