Balochistan Cycling Association To Organize “Kashmir Black Day Cycle Rally" On Sunday
Faizan Hashmi Published October 26, 2024 | 05:20 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Balochistan Cycling Association is all set to organize “Kashmir Black Day Cycle Rally” on Sunday to show solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
The cycle rally starting from Assembly Chowk and concluding at Balily, aimed to highlight the 77-year mark of Indian military presence in Kashmir since Oct 27, 1948.
General Secretary of Balochistan Cycling Association, Jan Alam on Saturday said that the cycle rally commencing from Assembly Chowk and culminate at Balily, seeking to raise awareness and strongly condemned the worst atrocities perpetrated on innocent civilians by the Indian forces in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
He said the rally culminating at Balily would be converted into cycle race to Al Hamd University to mark the day in support of the victims of violence of Indian troops in occupied valley.
