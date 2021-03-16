UrduPoint.com
Balochistan Decided To Install Tracking System In Passenger Coaches To Prevent Accident : Bashir Ahmad Bangulzai

Tue 16th March 2021 | 04:44 PM

Provincial Secretary Transport Bashir Ahmad Bangulzai on Tuesday said that the provincial government had decided to install tracking system in passenger coaches to control accidents on National Highway for ensuring protection of public lives during traveling in province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Provincial Secretary Transport Bashir Ahmad Bangulzai on Tuesday said that the provincial government had decided to install tracking system in passenger coaches to control accidents on National Highway for ensuring protection of public lives during traveling in province.

He expressed these views talking to media persons. He that over 350 passenger buses were plying at different routes in the province while trackers system had been installed in 80 passenger coaches of them with the aim to control high speed of vehicles for protection of people.

He said thousand of people died due to traffic accidents and rush every year on National Highway, therefore provincial government was taking practical steps to decrease road mishaps by installment of tracking system in buses.

The Transport Secretary further said on special directives of Chief Minister Balochistan, Transport Department was installing trackers system in passenger coaches under contribution of owners of buses.

Latest tracking system have been fixed in 80 coaches so far to control over speed of vehicles saying that those coaches would be fined in case of over speed under installed tracker system on National Highway in province, he added.

