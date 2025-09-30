Balochistan declares emergency at Civil Hospital, Trauma Center Quetta after a deadly blast

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Balochistan Health Department has declared emergency at Civil Hospital and Trauma Center Quetta to provide best health care to the injured persons after an explosion reportedly injured several people in Quetta.

According to a statement from the Media Coordinator of the Health Department of Balochistan, Dr Waseem Baig, the Provincial Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar, alongside Health Secretary Mujeeb ur Rehman, announced the emergency response to ensure swift mobilization of medical resources for the injured.

Minister Bakht Kakar directed Medical Director of the Trauma Center, Dr. Arbab Kamran, and Medical Superintendent of Civil Hospital, Dr.

Hadi Kakar to provide immediate and comprehensive care to all victims.

According to official reports, 21 injured persons have been shifted to the two facilities, with four in critical condition.

Minister Bakht Kakar said that medical teams are working around the clock, with operating theaters at both hospitals fully functional.

Doctors and staff are engaged in intensive treatment efforts to stabilize and save lives, he said and issued a public appeal urging citizens to avoid unnecessary visits to the hospitals, emphasizing that reduced crowding is essential for efficient emergency care and unobstructed access for ambulances and medical personnel.