Balochistan declares May as 'Drug-Free Month'; CM orders daily crackdown on drug dealers

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Balochistan government has decided to observe May as drug-free month and in this regard, Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti ordered to launch crackdown against the drugs mafia on daily basis across the province.

A high-level meeting chaired by Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti was held at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat to review matters related to the Department of Social Welfare, Anti-Narcotics efforts, and the rehabilitation of drug addicts.

The meeting was attended by Parliamentary Secretary for Social Welfare Wali Muhammad Noorzai, Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, Additional Chief Secretary for Planning and Development Hafiz Abdul Basit, Secretary Social Welfare Ismatullah Qureshi, Secretary Finance Imran Zarkoon, Principal Secretary to the CM Babar Khan, Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafqat and officials from the Anti-Narcotics Force.

It was decided that the month of May will be observed as "Drug-Free Month" across Balochistan.

The Chief Minister directed law enforcement agencies to conduct daily operations against drug handlers and suppliers. He also emphasized that Quetta’s city drains must be completely cleared of drug addicts.

Bugti instructed that the Anti-Narcotics Force-run rehabilitation center should treat as many addicts as possible. The meeting further resolved that several inactive government buildings will be handed over to the Social Welfare Department to be used as rehabilitation centers.

The chief minister directed the Social Welfare Department to enhance its capacity and broaden its rehabilitation efforts, with a performance report to be submitted within 15 days.

“Our goal is not merely to construct buildings but to use them effectively for the public good. We aim to free our youth from the menace of drugs and are committed to building a healthy and constructive society free from this curse”, the chief minister said.