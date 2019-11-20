Balochistan delegation calls on Chief Minister Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :A delegation led by Minister Industries Balochistan Haji Muhammad Khan Utmankhail Wednesday called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar in his office and discussed matters of mutual interests.

On the occasion, Usman Buzdar accepted the invitation of visiting Loralai and said that hearts of people of Punjab and Balochistan beat in unison.

He said that people of Balochistan province would also benefit from the establishment of DG Khan Institute of Cardiology and added that Rescue 1122 service would be set up to transfer patients of Balochistan from the border areas of Koh-e-Suleman to DG Khan.

The construction of Taunsa-Loralai dual carriageway would open new economic avenues, he added.

He said a system of storing hill-torrents water was being devised in Koh-e-Suleman area by setting up two big dams. The government would take other provinces along in the journey of development and special attention had been paid to removing the deprivations of backward areas, he added.

Usman Buzdar also apprised the delegation about the development agenda of the Punjab government and the delegation appreciated his efforts.