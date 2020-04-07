UrduPoint.com
Balochistan Doctors Provided Medical Equipments, PPEs: Chief Of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 05:05 PM

Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) Major General Babar Iftikhar Tuesday said emergency supplies of medical equipments including personal protective equipments (PPEs) were being dispatched to Quetta on the directives of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa to help medical staff fight coronavirus (COVID-19) effectively in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) Major General Babar Iftikhar Tuesday said emergency supplies of medical equipments including personal protective equipments (PPEs) were being dispatched to Quetta on the directives of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa to help medical staff fight coronavirus (COVID-19) effectively in Balochistan.

In a tweet, the ISPR DG quoted COAS as saying; "Doctors and paramedics are the frontline soldiers in this war. Most advanced nations and govts are finding it extremely difficult to fight this pandemic."He said the government was striving hard to acquire and supply the required resources. "In this hour of distress we must remain patient and steadfast," the COAS added.

